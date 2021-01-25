Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive for COVID-19.

The President who disclosed this via a tweet Sunday evening added that his symptoms are mild and that he was receiving treatment.

“I regret to inform you that I have contracted COVID-19. The symptoms are mild, but I am already receiving medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will move forward,” Lopez Obrador wrote.

He added that Secretary of the Inerior Dr. Olga Sanchez Cordero will represent him at the daily morning briefings.

The president is the latest head of state to contract the virus.

Mexico is one of 17 countries in the world that has reported more than 1 million COVID-19 cases.

Newly confirmed deaths and cases have risen steadily throughout the country since early October, with recent daily numbers some of the highest since the beginning the pandemic.