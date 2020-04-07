The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH has completed a 120-bedded isolation ward at the hospital which is ready for use.

The Presidential task force on COVID 19, on a tour of isolation centres in Lagos on Tuesday, visited the facility.

Sixty beds are already available in two of the four wards. The NCDC is to provide another 60 to complete the number.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof Chris Bode who spoke during the inspection of the centre by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said the centre was ready for use by the Lagos State government.

Bode said the provision of the centre was informed by the growing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and the need to ensure that Nigerians who tested positive to the disease are well catered for in a standard operational centre.