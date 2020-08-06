The Vice-Chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU) Malete, Professor Mohammed Akanbi is advocating the immediate reopening of all schools.

He says no Nigerian University can survive beyond this year without reopening them.

Professor Akanbi spoke at an interactive session with journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

He said what is most important is for the students to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety protocols instead of sitting perpetually at home.

All schools were closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic while those in secondary school exit classes have resumed writing their final examinations.

The KWASU Vice-Chancellor says the experiment should equally pave the way for phased reopening of higher institutions starting with final year undergraduates