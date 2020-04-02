The Commissioner of Police in Ogun state, Kenneth Ebrimson, said the enforcement task force team in the state will ensure full compliance of the inter-state restriction order of governor Dapo Abiodun.

CP Ebrimson disclosed this when he led the taskforce team to the boundaries of Ogun and Lagos as well as Oyo and Ogun State where some vehicles were stopped from moving in and out of the state.



The Commissioner also asked people without permits and approval to be on the road to return to their homes and comply with the order of the Government.

The team also proceeded to the boundary of Oyo and Ogun State to ensure that vehicles are not coming into the state.