For Indonesian couple, Mohamad Nurjaman and Ugi Lestari Widya Bahri their wedding was meant to be the most important day of their lives, to be celebrated in front of hundreds of happy guests.

But the coronavirus pandemic has scuttled that plan and instead of exchanging vows in front of guests, the young couple held a ceremony attended by eight close family members.

Other relatives and friends watched a live stream of the 40-minute ceremony from the safety of their homes.

Although there is no official ban, Indonesian authority has warned against mass gatherings, including weddings, across the country to curb the spread of the new coronavirus after at least 3,512 people were infected and 306 died.

The couple who have been dating for two years had started to plan their wedding last October.

But because of the outbreak, the reception at an event hall in a university in Jakarta where 500 guests were expected on April 12th, has been postponed indefinitely.