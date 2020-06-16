The Imo State house of Assembly has been shutdown for two weeks following a report of a Lawmaker who tested positive for coronavirus.

Chairman of the state task force on Covid-19, Professor Maurice Iwu said the state also recorded another death of a woman who gave birth to a set of twins while receiving treatment at the Isolation centre.

The Chairman said samples of other Lawmakers and their aides have been taken for testing noting that they have been urged to embark on self isolation as contact tracing will soon begin.