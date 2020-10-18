The outbreak of coronavirus in India has left many children with increasing problems of child labor and child marriage, causing widespread concerns in the country’s public opinion.

Many children have dropped out of school under the economic pressure of their families, and some of them are forced to go out to work or even forced to marry.

In New Delhi, the country’s capital, many women and children shuttle in crowds and traffic to ask for money or sell goods, putting their own health and safety and those of the passersby at extremely high risks of infection.

Sourav Banarjee, country director of non-profit organization “Room to Read”, that focuses on girls’ education, said the most direct impact of the pandemic on some Indian children is the interruption of education.