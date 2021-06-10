Governor of Ondo State Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has received the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

He received the vaccine alongside his wife, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

Recall that Governor Akeredolu received the first jab on March 10, 2021.

Advertisement

The Governor, who flagged off the second dose vaccination, commended the level of acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine by the people of the State.

Mr. Akeredolu said the acceptance was evidenced by the huge turnout of eligible citizens at the various designated healthcare facilities across the 18 local government areas of the state.

According to the Governor, analysis of the data obtained following conclusion of the First Dose, Phase I COVID-19 vaccination exercise, shows that Ondo State achieved 98 percent coverage of the target population.

Governor Akeredolu added that the success recorded has placed the State in Category 2 in the National Categorization of COVID-19 Vaccination coverage.

He noted that the huge success could not have been achieved without the commitment and dedication of the state’s health care workers, most especially those at the primary health care facilities.

Advertisement

The Governor also appreciated efforts of religious and traditional leaders who took up the role of sensitisation and creating awareness for people in their communities.