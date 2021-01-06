Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mohammed Bello Adoke says he tested positive for Coronavirus and has gone to Dubai to receive treatment.

Mr. Adoke disclosed he is asymptomatic as he is not showing symptoms of the virus.

He said; “Two days to my return trip to Nigeria, I went for the mandatory COVID-19 test. A day to the trip, I got the result. It was positive, even though I did not have any symptoms. Immediately, I embarked on self-isolation as required by the protocol.

“However, up till now, I am asymptomatic. I do not have a high temperature, I am not coughing, and my breathing is normal.

”I can taste and I can smell. Also, my oxygen level and blood pressure are normal. I am very grateful to God.

Advertisement

“I am due for another test soon to know if I am COVID-free now so that I can return to Nigeria.

”I implore Nigerians to take this disease seriously. You cannot be too careful. Let us follow the guidelines released by the government. May God protect us from this plague.”