European Council President Charles Michel has gone into self-isolation as a precaution after his visit to French President Emmanuel Macron who tested positive for COVID-19.

This was announced by the Mr. Michel’s spokesman on Thursday.

Mr. Michel traveled to Paris for an OECD event and met President Macron at the Elysee palace on Monday.

However, he has been informed by the French authorities that he is not considered to be a close contact.