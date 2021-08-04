Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel has said his administration had ordered one million doses of Copvid-19 vaccines to combat the Delta variant’s spread in the state.

The governor stated this while speaking at a family gathering hosted by Nathaniel Adiakpan, the Permanent Secretary, Government House, at Afaha Ubiumn in the state’s Onna Local Government Area.

He asked citizens to disregard rumors that the vaccine was unsafe, reassuring them that the vaccine had undergone extensive testing and had been found to be safe.

He also advised residents to adhere strictly to safety and prevention protocols.

“I want to raise a strong warning, whether you believe it or not, this COVID-19 is real, please, protect yourself, and don’t take it for granted, simple hygiene can help you a lot,” the governor said.

He warned residents against involvement in activities that could expose them to the virus.