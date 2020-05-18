The UK’s daily figure for coronavirus deaths has dropped to 170 – the lowest since the day after lockdown began.

This comes a week after the first easing of restrictions in England.

Sunday’s figure is the lowest since 24 March, when 149 deaths were reported.

But the overall death toll remains the highest in Europe, which is now more than 34,000.

The UK death numbers announced on Sundays and Mondays are typically lower than the other five days of the week, due to fluctuations in how quickly deaths are reported by hospitals and care homes.