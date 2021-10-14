COVID-19: Civil servants to show proof of vaccination from Dec. 1

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) has said that from December 1, 2021, government workers will be required to provide proof of vaccination or negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests completed within 72 hours to get access to offices.

This was revealed by Boss Mustapha, the chairman of the PSC on COVID-19, at the presidential press conference on the pandemic in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mustapha said, “Statistics generated over the last four weeks on testing have shown that the trend of infection is going down in some states while in others, the trajectory is upward. The combined total for testing by PCR and RDT now stands at about 3,141,795 persons.

“The aviation authorities in collaboration with the diplomatic sector have made reasonable progress in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Discussions are still ongoing with the United Arab Emirate (UAE) authorities to resolve the impasse. The minister of aviation today, presented the position of African countries on vaccine passports which some economic blocs and countries wish to impose for travel purposes. This is because African countries have found it difficult to access the vaccines for their citizens in sufficient numbers.

“Over several months, four countries were placed on high level restrictions for travelers from such countries. The PSC has, after a review of the developments in these countries, decided to remove South Africa, Turkey and Brazil from the restricted list.

“As you are aware, the United Kingdom (UK) has eased restrictions on fully vaccinated travelers from Nigeria to the UK with effect from October 11. Nigeria welcomes this development and assures that the PSC shall continue to review the country’s protocols based on global developments, science and national experience. A revised protocol will be issued in the next 24 hours”.