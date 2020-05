The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Nigeria has grown from 232 to 2950 by 1272% in a space of one month. As at 5th April, 2020, @NCDC’s statistics showed that there we 232 confirmed cases with thirty three discharged patients and five deaths recorded.

By 5th of March, 2020 the number of confirmed cases had grown by 1272% to 2950. Number of discharged patients also rose from 33 to 481 while reported deaths rose from 5 to 98.