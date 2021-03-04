The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, (NPHCDA) Dr. Faisal Shuaib has hinted that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Saturday be taking the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The NPHCDA boss disclosed this on Thursday during a briefing in Abuja.

He said the COVID-19 vaccination will be launched on Friday at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Also, the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, will be vaccinated on Saturday to increase confidence in the vaccines and overcome vaccine hesitancy.

According to Dr. Faisal Shuaib, the actual time for the vaccination of the President and Vice President on Saturday will be communicated soon.

He noted that members of the Federal Executive Council will be vaccinated on Monday.

This comes barely 48 hours after Nigeria received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines.

The NAFDAC-approved Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around noon on Tuesday, via an Emirates airline.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, had earlier said that Nigeria will receive its first tranche of about 4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines.

The Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire had also said that once the vaccines arrive in the country, about 70% of the population is expected to be inoculated within two years.