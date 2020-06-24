Benue State Government has announced that the first death from the Coronavirus has been recorded in the state.

This is even as the confirmed cases from the Coronavirus have risen to 47 from the initial figure of 39 at the weekend.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Sunday Ongbabo disclosed this to TVCnews on Tuesday.

Although he could not categorically confirm the cause of death, the Commissioner said the victim was being managed by the state government.

According to him, the patient had other health complications arising from a surgery he had, adding that a post-mortem test conducted on the corpse came back positive for COVID 19.