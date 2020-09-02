The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is warning the federal government against hasty reopening of schools amid rising cases of COVID-19.

The union says it will amount to open invitation to COVID-19 explosion if tertiary institutions are reopened without putting in place all the safety protocols as prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

At a press briefing by the Ibadan zone of the union held at the University of Ilorin, ASUU noted that the call by proprietors of private universities for reopening of schools amounts to prioritising profit over human life.

The zonal chairman of the Union, Professor Ade Adejumo enjoined the federal government not to reopen tertiary institutions until all the safety measures are put in place.

He added that members of the union will not resume work if government reopens schools without meeting the demands of the striking varsity teachers