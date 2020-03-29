National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has announced that he will be making a donation of 200 million naira to fight the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu tweeted that in pursuant to the pledge, N100 million will be made available to the government of Lagos State and another N100 million to the NCDC to support their efforts in fighting the scourge of COVID-19.

Earlier, today Asiwaju commended residents of Lagos for complying with the directives of the State Governor in observing social distancing and other measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the State.