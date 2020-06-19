A Rivers state high court presided over by Justice Florence Fibresima has restrained Victor Giadom from parading himself as the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress.
Mister Giadom had claimed to be acting chairman of the party even though he had resigned from the office of deputy secretary.
The judgment puts to rest the claim, as he could not be a chairman of a party because he is not an authentic member of the National Working Committee.
Application for the order was filed by one Dele Moses, a member of the APC in Rivers State.
The restraining order also bars Victor Giadom from taking any action on behalf of the APC in capacity of National Chairman or Acting National Chairman.