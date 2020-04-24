Four suspected killers of Olufunke Olakunri, daughter of the Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti have been remanded at Owo correctional centre by an Akure Magistrate court.

The suspects ;Mohammed Shehu, Mazaje Lawal, Adamu, Awalu Abubakar and Adamu Adamu were arraigned on a FOUR-count charge, including felony, conspiracy to murder and kidnapping.



They were remanded at Owo due to the crowded nature of Olokuta medium correctional centre in Akure.

Before they were moved out of the court, officials National Centre for Disease Control were on hand to test the suspects for COVID- 19.



Briefing reporters, the state attorney general, said the court has no jurisdiction to entertain the case.

He said it is the high court of justice that has power to attend to the case pending the Director of Public Prosecution.

However the, suspects were not represented in court by any lawyer. Mrs.Olakunri was killed in July, 2019