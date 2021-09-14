Breaking News

Court remands masquerade custodian, Chief Esuleke, son, two others in Osun

An Osun State High Court has remanded a masquerade custodian, Chief Kayode Esuleke, his son, Ifasola Esuleke and two others over the alleged murder of a worshiper, Moshood Salawudeen in a mosque in Osogbo.

The defendants; Chief Kayode Esuleke, Kola Adeosun, Akeem Idowu and Ifasola Esuleke were arraigned in court on thirteen counts of murder, attempted murder, malicious damage, assault, breach of public peace and engaging in a public fight.

The prosecution Counsel, Biodun Badiora said the defendants committed the offence on the 27th of June, 2021 at Oluode Aranyin in Osogbo where they shot Mr Salawudeen Moshood with a gun which resulted into his death.

He also told the court that the defendants attempted to kill Jelili Alimi, Saka Risikat, Ali Abdul Jelili, Ali Fatai Taofeek, Kabiru Maliq and Akinola Yahya by shooting them with a gun.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to all the offences proffered against them.

The defence team led by Chief Bola Ige notified the court that they have already filed a formal bail application before the court and that they have attached the medical report of Chief Kayode Esuleke who had undergone surgery.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Ayo Oyebiyi ordered that they should be remanded in Ilesha Correctional Center and adjourned the case till the 21st of September 2021 for consideration of bail.

