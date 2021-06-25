Four persons have been charged to court for criminal conspiracy wrongful confinement, cruelty to child and attempt to commit an offence with to culpable homicide filled before a Sokoto state chief magistrate court 1

The charges are all contrary to section 60,233(b)288(b) and 58 of the sokoto state penal code law.

Reading the first information Report (FIR) before the court, the prosecutor, Samuel Sule said one Herney Chidozia Aryanwu of sokoto Cinema area went to Dadin kowa Police Station and complained against Emanuel Bassey, Easter Emanuel, Goodness Emanuel, and Happiness Emanuel all of the same address.

That, sometime in August last year being guardian of Joy Emanuel 12 year survivor, accused her of witchcraft wrongfully confined her in a Cage in their house in the area.

According to the prosecutor, the accused persons Caged Joy for Eight months without proper feeding as a result of which the survivor became seriously sick and was rushed to police Hospital sokoto where she is receiving treatment.

The suspect however pleaded guilty to the charges read against them.

The Judge, Shuaibu Ahmad therefore adjourned the case and ordered the accused to be remanded in sokoto correctional service.