The leadership crisis within the Labour Party took a new dimension today, as a Lagos High Court ruled on a motion involving key stakeholders in the party.

The court officially granted a request by the faction loyal to Deputy National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa, to be joined in the ongoing suit concerning the party’s candidate list for the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State.

Speaking outside the courtroom, legal counsel to the Apapa-led faction confirmed the development, noting that the ruling allows them to formally present their position in the matter.

He also emphasized that, despite the ongoing legal tussle, Labour Party candidates remain active on the campaign trail ahead of the July 12 polls.

The case has been adjourned to July 7 for full hearing.