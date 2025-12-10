A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, and her co-defendant, Gloria Odita, in the N2.4 billion fraud case brought against them by the Federal Government....

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), who led the prosecution team, did not oppose the defendants’ bail applications.

However, he urged the court to compel them to deposit their travel documents to ensure they remain available throughout the trial.

Ruling on the application, Justice Hamza Muazu granted both defendants bail on self-recognition.

He directed Oduah to submit her international passport to the court and retrieve it only with judicial approval.

The judge further noted that Odita’s passport, currently held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in relation to another matter, must remain withheld until that case is concluded, after which it is to be transferred to his court.

Justice Muazu adjourned proceedings until 12 and 13 January for trial.

The defendants are facing multiple counts bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, and breach of trust.

According to the charges, Oduah and Odita allegedly obtained N2,459,030,733.50 from the Federal Ministry of Aviation in 2014 under the guise of “technical supervision” and “security integrated and logistics support services,” using two companies—Broad Waters Resources Nigeria Limited and Global Offshore Marine Limited.

The prosecution alleged that the sums were obtained through false representations and later dishonestly misappropriated while Oduah served as Minister of Aviation.

The offences violate the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, as well as provisions of the Penal Code.