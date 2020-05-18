The governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Natasha Akpoti challenging the election of Yahaya Bello as governor of kogi state.

In a unanimous judgment, the tribunal held that all evidence presented by the petitioner were based on hearsay, and awarded cost of N100,000 in favour of each respondents to be paid by the petitioner.

In the petition, the SDP and its governorship candidate, Natasha Akpoti accused the elected Governor and his deputy of falsifying documents used in contesting the election.

The tribunal held that the issue of falsifying has no correlation with the issues at the tribunal.

Out of 13 witnesses called by the petitioner, only the first witness gave credible testimony. The 12 other witnesses based their testimonies on hearsay.

The Tribunal led by Justice Kasheem Kangama held that testimonies given by the Petitioners witnesses amounted to hearsay, doubtful, non- Logical and of no Probative Value .