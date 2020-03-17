House of Representatives has called on the federal government to halt flights from China, Britain and other high-risk countries to forestall further outbreak of Coronavirus.

The lawmakers also called on the Federal government to ban all large gatherings in Nigeria to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The calls come hours after the Nigerian government confirmed the third Coronavirus case in the country.

The legislators called on the authorities to start by postponing the National Sports Festival.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has however announced President Muhammadu Buhari’s indefinite postponement of the Edo Sports Festival.

The resolution followed a motion of matter of urgent public importance moved by Luke Onofiok from Akwa Ibom state.

In supporting the motion, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said that to do otherwise would be “irresponsible”.