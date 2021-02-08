Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has announced that the contractor in charge of the construction of the Kano-Maradi rail line would build a university in his home state in Rivers.

Amaechi, who was a two-term governor of the South-South state, said the company would build the university as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to Nigeria.

“We already have a Transportation University being built in Daura. So, we have decided that the Portugese Company in charge of Kano-Maradi rail line, Mota Engil will build a Multi-disciplinary University in Rivers State as a major component of their Corporate Social Responsibility,” the minister tweeted on Monday.

Amaechi had also on Sunday said the construction of the $1.959bn Kano-Maradi standard gauge rail project would commence on Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to flag off the project virtually from Aso Villa in Abuja.

The $1.96bn Kano-Maradi rail line connects Nigeria and Niger Republic and the Federal Government had said it would source the fund from European countries.

Amaechi had also said the 248-kilometre line is expected to aid the transportation of crude oil which the government had announced that it would commence importation from the West African country.