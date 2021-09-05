Breaking News

Conflicting ex parte orders: CJN demands records of proceedings in all suits

Leave a comment
CJN demands records of proceedings in ALL suits

The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council Justice Tanko Muhammad has demanded the records of proceedings in all the suits from which conflicting ex parte orders emanated.

The Chief Judges of Rivers, Kebbi, Cross Rivers, Anambra, Jigawa and Imo States are to be quizzed on the controversial conflicting orders delivered in their various States on Monday, 6 September 2021.

According to reports, the Chief Judge of the Delta State High Court has also been invited to join the other six Chief Judges in meeting with the Chief Justice of Nigeria on Monday.

Justice Tanko Muhammad is also expected to meet with the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association this week to discuss the situation.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Hezbollah steps up efforts to capture border town

TVCN
Jul 27, 2017

Lebanon's Hezbollah is stepping up its effort to capture Arsal, a town on the border between Lebanon…

Nigerian Army trains NSCDC officers in Minna

TVCN
Sep 24, 2016

Men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence  Corps (NSCDC) have been trained on weapon handling…

Fresh outrage over police killing of unarmed black man in Ohio

TVCN
Dec 25, 2020

The fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man by police in Columbus, Ohio — the US city’s second such…

Tyson fury fires back at Joshua for criticizing his decision to fight Otto Wallin

TVCN
Aug 19, 2019

 Heavy Weight boxer Tyson Fury has hit back at Anthony Joshua after being ridiculed for choosing to…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Court adjourns hearing Ozubulu killings suspects until May

20 Apr 2018 9.22 pm

The trial of four suspects allegedly involved…

Continue reading

Supreme Court victory is for all, says Ikpeazu

13 May 2017 8.46 am

After months of a bitter legal tussle on…

Continue reading

UPDATED: Onnoghen: Court dismisses Appeal challenging CCT order

10 May 2019 6.12 pm

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed…

Continue reading