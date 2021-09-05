Conflicting ex parte orders: CJN demands records of proceedings in all suits

The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council Justice Tanko Muhammad has demanded the records of proceedings in all the suits from which conflicting ex parte orders emanated.

The Chief Judges of Rivers, Kebbi, Cross Rivers, Anambra, Jigawa and Imo States are to be quizzed on the controversial conflicting orders delivered in their various States on Monday, 6 September 2021.

According to reports, the Chief Judge of the Delta State High Court has also been invited to join the other six Chief Judges in meeting with the Chief Justice of Nigeria on Monday.

Justice Tanko Muhammad is also expected to meet with the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association this week to discuss the situation.