The Nigerian Centre For Disease Control(NCDC) has activated two new laboratories for COVID-19 testing.

The NCDC made the announcement on its official twitter page.

This brings the number of COVID-19 testing laboratories in Nigeria to 11.

According to the centre, the two laboratories are the Influenza Laboratory at Amino Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano and the National Veterinary Research Institute, Joseph, Plateau State.

The NCDC also disclosed that the laboratories in Maiduguri, Sokoto, Port Harcourt and Kaduna are in progress.