Popular singer and music producer, Cobhams Asuquo, has voiced his frustration with the Grammy Awards following the failure of Nigerian artistes to secure any win at the 68th edition of the global music ceremony.

Reacting in a video shared online, Asuquo suggested that the Grammys benefit economically and culturally from the growing presence of Nigerian music without offering commensurate recognition.

He jokingly claimed that Nigerian artistes are being used to stimulate the United States entertainment economy, particularly in Los Angeles, while being kept in constant pursuit of validation.

“I think Grammy is using Nigerians to boost the GDP of Los Angeles. It’s like a carrot dangling in front of us, and it goes away,” Asuquo said.

The award-winning producer argued that the repeated cycle of nominations without wins highlights the need for Nigeria and Africa to invest more deliberately in indigenous platforms that celebrate and reward local excellence.

“I think we need to build something that is ours. Let’s grow something that can make other people converge in our space,” he said.

To further illustrate his point, Asuquo referenced American sports culture, noting how the United States has successfully created global spectacles centered on its own systems and values.

“It’s only America that will do the Super Bowl and be playing it themselves,” he added.