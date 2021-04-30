The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has reiterated the commitment of the army to the total annihilation of Boko Haram from Nigeria.

Attahiru said this on Thursday in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri.

Attahiru said that Boko Haram had been defeated in many encounters and would continue to be defeated until they are totally annihilated from Nigeria.

“We will take on Boko Haram decisively, and we are committed to the focus of the operations which is the total annihilation of Boko Haram from Nigeria, ” Attahiru said.

The COAS who was visiting the headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri for the fifth time since his appointment four months ago, said that the regular visit was to boost the morale of the troops, reassure them and listen to any issues affecting them.