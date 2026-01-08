The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has commiserated with the Bayelsa State Government and people over the demise of the Deputy Governor, late Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who passed away in December 2025. Lieutenant General Shaibu made this known on Thursday, during a ...

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has commiserated with the Bayelsa State Government and people over the demise of the Deputy Governor, late Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who passed away in December 2025.

Lieutenant General Shaibu made this known on Thursday, during a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, at the Government House, Yenagoa, as part of his maiden operational tour of the 6 Division Area of Responsibility, which covers Bayelsa State.

In a Thursday statement signed by Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, the COAS described the loss as painful and significant, not only to Bayelsa State but to the nation at large, urging continued prayers and support for the family of the deceased.

According to the statement, COAS commended the Bayelsa State Government for its sustained support to Nigerian Army formations in the state, particularly 16 Brigade, noting that such cooperation remains vital to operational effectiveness, troop welfare, and the maintenance of security.

He specifically praised Governor Diri for the construction and donation of nine units of three-bedroom Senior Non-Commissioned Officers’ (SNCOs) quarters and two blocks of nine units of two-bedroom Non-Commissioned Officers’ (NCOs) apartments for troops of 16 Brigade, describing the intervention as timely and impactful.

According to the Army Chief, the accommodation facilities would significantly alleviate housing challenges faced by personnel, boost morale and enhance operational efficiency within the Brigade.

Lieutenant General Shaibu, who observed notable infrastructural improvements across Bayelsa State since his last visit about five years ago, assured the Governor of the Nigerian Army’s continued collaboration with the state government in ensuring peace, securityvand stability.

In his response, Governor Diri expressed appreciation to the COAS for the visit and reaffirmed the unwavering support of the Bayelsa State Government for the Nigerian Army and other security agencies operating in the state.

The Governor commended the Armed Forces for their sacrifices in safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity, noting that sustained collaboration between the military, other security agencies and the state government has contributed significantly to the prevailing peace and security in Bayelsa State.

He formally handed over the newly completed accommodation facilities to the Nigerian Army and pledged the continued commitment of the state government to improving the welfare of troops deployed in the state.

The visit further reinforced the strong civil-military relations between the Nigerian Army and the Bayelsa State Government, aimed at sustaining peace and enhancing operational effectiveness within the 6 Division Area of Responsibility.