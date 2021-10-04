Breaking News

COAS Launches Three Military operations in Enugu

Latest Breaking News about the Nigerian Army: COAS, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, arrives Enugu to launch Operation Golden Dawn COAS, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, inspecting a Guard of Honour at The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu

The Chief of Army staff Lt. General Faruk Yahaya has flagged off Exercise Golden Dawn military operation for the South East region of Nigeria.

The COAS also launched operation ‘Still Water for states within the coastal areas of the South South and South West regions as well as exercise
Enduring Peace for North Central and FCT

The military exercises aimed at curbing the rising cases of insecurity across the Southern regions, North Central and FCT.

The Chief of Army Staff said the operations were specifically designed to, among other things, curb Insurgency, Kidnapping, armed robbery, anti-cult clashes and recent banditry in the south East that has resulted to killings and burning of government facilitates in the zone .

