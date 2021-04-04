A Coalition of Civil Society Groups for good governance have commended the performance of Governor Bello Matawalle in the area of peace, security and health.

The team led by Ogakwu Dominic the President, Civil Society Groups For Good Governance and his Counterpart Splendor Agbonkpolor of Initiative For Leadership & Economic Watch in Nigeria noted that clashes between farmers and herders especially in Northern Nigeria has claimed many lives and continued to pose security threat to the entire country.

The group said Ruga Settlement initiated by the Governor will help curb open grazing of animals that continue to pose security threats to farmers and herders in the state.

The duo noted that herders will by the plan settle in an organised environment with necessary and adequate basic Amenities such as schools, hospitals, road networks, veterinary clinics, markets among other things.

The Civil society groups who visited the Ruga settlement established by Governor Bello Matawalle’s administration, some of his ongoing projects in Shinkafi local government area among other places said the RUGA Project if managed properly will address the lingering farmer herder clashes in Zamfara state and the country at Large

They appealed to other governors in the country to emulate the Zamfara state Governor.

The groups also awarded Governor Bello Matawalle with an award of excellence in Security, Social Development and Economic growth

Receiving the award, Governor Bello Matawalle represented by his chief of Staff Bala Mande said the honour will further encourage him to do more in delivering the dividends of democracy to his people.

He assured that the state will soon be free of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminality

Bello Matawalle noted that the state and the federal governments are working hard to bring security challenges bedeviling the state to a logical end.

He further appealed to all and sundry to join in the project of ensuring a more peaceful Zamfara state.

The event was graced by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor Dr. Bashir Mohammed Maru, Commissioners, and other top government functionaries.