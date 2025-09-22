The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, is set to inaugurate 57 newly appointed Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) on Monday, September 29, as part of events marking the commencement of the 2025/2026 legal year of the Supreme Court. According to a statement issued on Sunday by Fes...

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, is set to inaugurate 57 newly appointed Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) on Monday, September 29, as part of events marking the commencement of the 2025/2026 legal year of the Supreme Court.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Festus Akande, Director of Information and Public Relations at the Supreme Court, the swearing-in ceremony will take place in the main courtroom of the apex court in Abuja.

The annual event will also feature a special court session during which the Chief Justice will deliver a State-of-the-Judiciary address.

The speech is expected to provide an overview of the Court’s performance over the 2024/2025 legal year, while also highlighting key developments across the broader judicial system.

Other prominent figures in the legal sector are scheduled to speak at the event, including the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), and the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), among others.

Activities marking the start of the new legal year are expected to commence at 10:00 a.m.