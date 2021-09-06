Breaking News

CJN comes down hard on invited judges over ex-parte orders

Leave a comment
Latest Breaking News in Judiciary In Nigeria: CJN goes tough on invited Chief Justices over Ex-Parte orders Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammed

The Chief Justice of Nigeria today had a one -on -one meeting with the seven invite Judges over conflicting exparte orders.

The CJ who met with the CJN are Chief Judge, FCT, Abuja, Chief Judge Rivers State, Chief Judge Kebbi State, Chief Judge Cross River State, Chief Judge Jigawa State ,Chief Judge, Anambra State and Chief Judge Imo State.

Each of the CJs was separately quizzed personally by the CJN for over an hour, before later reading a riot act in a joint session with them.

The CJN who was reported to be visibly angry noted that a damage to one jurisdiction is a damage to all, stressing the need to end the indiscriminate granting of exparte orders, conflicting judgements or rulings occasioned by forum-shopping.

He stated that three of the Judges who granted conflicting exparte orders have been invited to appear before the National Judicial Council to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for granting the conflicting exparte orders.

Chief Judges were urged to henceforth avoid unnecessary assumption of jurisdiction in matters with similar subject and parties already before another court, protect the court from lawyers that are out for forum shopping and work in tandem with all their Judges to salvage the image of the Judiciary.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Trump’s team denies president plans to pardon himself

TVCN
Jun 4, 2018

Lawyers acting for Donald Trump say the US president has the power to pardon himself (more…)

Global Affairs Analyst, Collins Nweke speaks on Brexit Impasse

TVCN
Sep 5, 2019

https://youtu.be/-jQEvCcjioE

Report corrupt Judges to the National Judicial Council – Justice Walter tells Nigerians

TVCN
May 22, 2017

TVC N. The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Sunday told Nigerians to report corrupt…

Mimiko attributes achievements to God

TVCN
Feb 20, 2017

The outgoing Governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko has attributed the success recorded by his government…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Ekweremadu tasks Onnoghen on Rule of Law, Independence of Judiciary

07 Mar 2017 4.34 pm

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator…

Continue reading

CJN urges JUSUN to call off strike

18 May 2021 6.43 pm

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris…

Continue reading

Presidency refutes alleged plans to order arrest of CJN

19 Jan 2019 2.10 pm

The presidency has denied claims in some…

Continue reading