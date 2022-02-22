Civil society groups protest in Abuja, urge Buhari to sign Electoral Amendment bill

Civil society groups are on a peaceful protest in Abuja to pile pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the electoral act amendment bill.

The groups gathered at the unity fountain in the country’s capital, they carried placards with different messages targeted at Mr. President and intended to force him to sign the bill that will enhance Nigeria’s electoral process.

They are worried that a further delay to get the President’s assent on the bill will alter INEC’s election timetable .

An earlier statement from the presidency signed by Femi Adeshina the spokesman appeared to dismiss the concerns of groups advocating for electoral reforms and accused them cashing in on the delay in signing the bill to forment civil disorder and muddy the waters.

The presidency insists president Buhari will do the right thing within the lawful time.