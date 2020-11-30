The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria is pushing for a holistic approach to resolving the numerous challenges plaguing the nation’s transport sector.

The national president, Bashir Jamoh says that the institute is set to kick off its 2nd National Transport Summit which will address issues of sustainable transport infrastructure development in Nigeria in relation to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Bashir Jamoh, who is also the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency says that the areas of focus for the summit spans across rail network, highways and bridges, deep seaports, airports concessioning, among others.