The Kwara State Police Command has described as false some misinformation making the rounds in some National dailies that, churches were razed, shops looted and business offices vandalized yesterday by protesters in Ilorin metropolis.

The command debunked the story in its entirety, saying that no single church was torched, none was burnt, no shop was looted neither was any business facility closed as a result of the hijab milieu.

A statement issued by the state commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega through police Public Relations Officer, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, said the command has deployed adequate Police men and other security agencies in all the schools/churches.

It added that the protests which were restricted to the schools have been peaceful all these while, while efforts by hoodlums to hijack the process was vehemently resisted by the police.

The statement noted that professional handling of the protests has been commended by all parties involved including the government.

It however advised journalists to always verify their stories before going public as what the state needs now is a joint effort to sustain the peace and harmony it is known with.