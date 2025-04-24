China and Kenya agreed on Thursday to strengthen their ties and form a China-Kenya community with a common future for the new era.

The conclusion was reached after negotiations in Beijing between China’s President Xi Jinping and Kenyan President William Ruto.

According to President Xi Jinping, China is eager to collaborate with Kenya to set an example in the all-weather China-Africa community, with a shared future for the new era, and to lead the development of China-Africa ties as well as the formation of solidarity and cooperation among Global South countries.

“China and Kenya should continue to firmly support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, firmly support each other in exploring development paths that suit their respective national conditions, and deepen exchanges of experience in state governance,” Xi said.

He called on the two sides to enhance regular policy communication, build connectivity at a higher level, promote sustainable trade, explore diversified financial integration, carry forward the friendship forged through generations, and be leaders in advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

Xi said China’s supersized market has always kept its door open to high-quality products from Kenya, adding that China encourages more capable Chinese enterprises to invest and start businesses in Kenya.

He said, “China is willing to work with African countries, including Kenya, to achieve more early results of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to better benefit the African people, and promote high-quality China-Africa cooperation to lead Global South cooperation.”

According to Ruto, Kenya and China have always adhered to sincere treatment and mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, and are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. Kenya firmly adheres to the one-China policy and insists that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.

Ruto expressed gratitude to the Chinese government and people for their selfless assistance to Kenya’s efforts in improving infrastructure and responding to natural disasters, adding that Belt and Road projects such as the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway have effectively promoted Kenya’s national development.