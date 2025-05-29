Chile has announced that it will withdraw its military, defense, and air force attaches from Tel Aviv, citing the severe humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the decision to withdraw its military, defense, and air force attaches from the Chilean Embassy in Tel Aviv had already been informed to Israeli officials.

The ministry added that this decision, which was made with the Ministry of Defense, is based on “the extremely serious humanitarian situation currently experienced by the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip.”

It especially mentioned “the disproportionate and indiscriminate military operation by the Israeli army,” as well as “constant obstacles to allowing aid” into besieged Palestinian territories.

The officials are listed on the ministry’s website as Defense and Air Force Attache Colonel Christian Stuardo Nunez, Military Attache Colonel Marcelo Elo Rodriguez, and Naval Attache Captain Pedro Perez Flores.

This recent measure adds to a pattern of diplomatic conflict between President Gabriel Boric’s administration and Israel since he assumed office.

Boric refused to meet with Israeli Ambassador Gil Artzyeli to accept his credentials at La Moneda Palace in September 2022, causing significant conflict.

Tensions flared again in April 2024, when Boric excluded Israel from attending the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE), which Tel Aviv interpreted as a political sanction, further deteriorating bilateral relations.

Boric then recalled Chile’s ambassador to Israel for consultations in November 2023, following the bombing of a refugee camp, and announced his government’s support for South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In the statement, the Chilean government reiterated its demands that Israel “cease its military operation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, allow the entry of humanitarian aid, and respect international law and international humanitarian law.”

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 24 Palestinians were killed in a series of deadly Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, marking the 600th day of the deadly conflict.