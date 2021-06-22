The Chief of Army Staff Major Gen. Faruk Yahaya is currently at 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu.

The COAS staff is on his first official familiarization visit to the divisional headquarters, that oversees army operations in the South East.

The Army chief was received by the

General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Abiodun Lagbaja.

Until his appointment as the COAS, Maj Gen Farouk Yahaya was the Theatre Commander Operation HADIN KAI, responsible for Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency operations in North East Nigeria.