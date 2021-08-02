NYSC: Zamfara Chief Judge Swears In 1,800 2021 Batch “B” Stream 1 Corp Members In Tsafe Orientation Camp

One thousand eight hundred 2021 Batch “B” stream one corps members have been officially sworn in for Orientation in Zamfara state.

The formal opening ceremony and swearing in took place at the NYSC permanent Orientation Camp at along Gusau Road in Tsafe local government Local area of the state

The Chief judge of Zamfara State Justice Kulu Aliyu who commended the contributions of the NYSC scheme in the state, advised the new corps members to be effective during the service year, restating that government will continue to protect the right of all Corp members serving in the state

Represented by Senior Magistrate Lubabatu Aliyu Kanoma, the chief judge appeal to the Corp members to be of good behavior and remain good ambassadors of their respective states and institutions of higher learning.

On his part, the Zamfara state coordinator of the NYSC Muhammad Namallam Taura congratulates the Corp members for the successful completion of the academic endeavor in their various institutions of higher learning

” It congratulates you all for the successful completion of your academic endeavor from your various schools”

“It is no mean feat considering the challenges you faced and the rigors achievement has duly certified you worthy in character and learning, which qualified as a testimony to the fact that you have all come along way in your lives. ” Namallam Said.

Namallam Taura added that the call to National service is an opportunity given to graduates by Nigeria through the NYSC scheme to contribute their quota towards making the country great, adding nothing less is expected of them especially in Zamfara state that they are serving

” The NYSC has designed the orientation course as a platform for physical and mental training of the youths to consciously enable them to face the challenges of the service year and beyond”

“The law guiding your conduct in the camp were carefully enacted to regulate your activities in all aspects, I urge you to be law abiding and live up to the motto of the NYSC” Service and Humanity”

He further urge them to actively participate in all activities during the orientation camp as all activities is open for all

The Zamfarai State Coordinator advised the new corps members to be patriotic, committed, keep their records straight, give adherence to security tips and to remain good ambassadors of their families, warning them not to engage in unnecessary traveling but to ensure they participate in the skills acquisition program and other cardinal programs of the NYSC.

Mr. Namallam commend the entire camp officials, NYSC staff and collaborating agencies for exhibiting zeal and commitment towards the realization of the objectives of the orientation camp

He urge them to redouble their efforts by ensuring their tireless efforts continue till the end.

The Oath-taking which took place amidst heavy down pour was also administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kulu Aliyu represented by Senior Magistrate Lubabatu Aliyu Kanoma.