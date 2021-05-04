Manchester City Manager, Pep Guardiola has said the second leg of their Champions League Semi final against Paris Saint Germain will be more difficult as his team aim to reach their first Champions League final.

Guardiola, who led his side to a 2-1 win away at Paris last week, admits the game on Tuesday night would be one of the toughest they would ever face.

The Spaniard has suffered a series of near misses in the Champions League since winning the competition with Barcelona for the second time a decade ago in 2011, loosing three successive semi-finals with Bayern Munich, while crashing out in three consecutive quarter-finals with City before finally reaching the last four this season.

Meanwhile, Paris St-Germain will wait to confirm if Kylian Mbappe will be fit to face Manchester City in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg.

The striker missed Saturday’s win over Lens with a calf injury with Manager,

The 22 year old has scored 37 goals in 43 appearances for PSG in all competitions this season, including eight in 10 Champions League matches.

PSG are looking to reach the final of the Champions League for the second year running, having lost to Bayern Munich in Lisbon last season.