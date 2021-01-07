United State’s House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi has called on Vice-President Mike Pence to immediately invoke the 25th Amendment to “unseat” incumbent President Donald Trump.
“In the next 13 days, this dangerous man can do further assault on our democracy,” Pelosi told reporters at a briefing on Thursday.
Although Trump’s four-year tenure will end on January 20 and President-elect Joe Biden is expected to take over office, Pelosi said America is in a dangerous place with Trump still in power.
“We are in a very dangerous place as long as Donald Trump remains in office,” the 80-year-old added, noting that Trump must be held accountable for the Capitol riot in Washington on Wednesday.
“The President has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people. I join the Senate Democrat leader and call on the Vice-President to remove this President by invoking the 25th Amendment. If the Vice-President and cabinet do not act, the Congress may be compelled to move forward with impeachment,” the speaker stated.
The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and Cabinet to remove a rogue or incapacitated president.
Recall that supporters of Trump had invaded Capitol on Wednesday during a joint session of Congress held to certify the electoral victory of Democrat Biden.