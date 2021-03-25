Burkina Faso have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after playing a goalless away draw against Uganda on Wednesday.

The Stallions became the sixth team to qualify for the finals, joining defending Champions Algeria, Mali, Senegal, Tunisia, Guinea and host nation, Cameroon.

Guinea qualified with a 1-0 win over Group A leaders Mali, with Seydouba Soumah scoring the only goal of the game in the 75th minute.

Elsewhere, Ethiopia beat Madagascar 4-0 at home to take a significant step towards qualification from Group K with the Ethiopians, aiming to seal a second Nations Cup qualification in nearly four decade with their last qualification for the finals in 2013.

In other result of matches played on Wednesday, Rwanda beat Mozambique by 1 goal to nil to move into second place in Group F, while Malawi secured a 1 nil win away at South Sudan to boost their hopes of qualifying ahead of their final qualifying match at home against Uganda.

More AFCON qualifying matches will hold today with defending Champions Algeria playing away at Zambia.

The Foxes have already qualified for the tournament in Cameroon but would aim to keep their unbeaten run in the qualifiers, with Zambia needing a win to remain in contention from Group H.

South Africa play Ghana in a crucial Group C fixture with both teams tied at 9 points ahed of Sudan who won away at Sao Tome and Principe on Wednesday.

Bottom placed Libya host Tunisia in a Group K match up, while Kenya host Egypt who need only a point to qualify from Group G