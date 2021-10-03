Breaking News

Buhari to attend Ethiopian prime minister's inauguration on Monday

Buhari to attend Ethiopian prime minister's inauguration on Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to leave Abuja today Addis Ababa , where Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will be inaugurated for a second term on Monday.

This was revealed in a statement published on Saturday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

The President, who is slated to fly from Abuja to Addis Ababa on Sunday (today), will offer a goodwill message at the inaugural event, followed by a State Banquet in honor of visiting Heads of State and Government.

President Buhari will be accompanied by Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

He is expected back in Abuja on Tuesday.

Following Ethiopia’s ruling Prosperity Party’s victory in the country’s parliamentary election on June 21, Prime Minister Ahmed was re-elected for a second term.

President Buhari had already told Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that Nigeria would continue to support Ethiopia’s unity and territorial well-being, as well as those of all African countries, in a congratulatory statement.

In his congratulatory message to the Prime Minister, President Buhari said, “On behalf of the Nigerian people, I send you and the people of Ethiopia our best wishes for your courage and commitment to the democratic process, and I urge you to continue with the good policies of your government that have endeared you to the people.”

