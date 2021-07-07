The Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya has been decorated with the new rank of Lieutenant General.

The ceremony was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, who also decorated Lieutenant General Yahaya with his new pips.

He was assisted by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), at the brief ceremony, which took place at the Presidential Villa, just before the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Present were some members of the Federal Executive Council, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno; Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Salihi Magashi; Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Ali Ndume; and wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Salamatu Yahaya, and others