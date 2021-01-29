President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with a delegation of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, led by its President General, the Sultan of Sokoto.

The meeting took place at the State House, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari warned those stoking ethnic and religious prejudices that this will not augur well for the development of the country

He gave this warning while receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) led by its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar.

He stressed that his government would allow religious prejudice or partisanship to influence any of its decisions and policies

The President urged leaders to continue speaking to the people and give full backing to the Alternate School Programme meant to accommodate out of school children particularly the girl child