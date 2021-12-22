Buhari condemns killing of 45 farmers in Nasarawa

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of 45 farmers in Lafia, Obi, and Awe Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State following renewed hostilities.

President Buhari expressed the nation’s sympathy to the afflicted families in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday night.

President Buhari also extended his sympathies to the state’s administration and people, as well as his satisfaction with the state’s quick response to the incident.

CP Adesina Soyemi, the State Commissioner of Police, promised that the command would bring the criminals to justice and restore peace to the affected regions.